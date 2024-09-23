Israel launches airstrikes against Hezbollah targets as conflict intensifies

Israel carried out airstrikes on targets in southern Lebanon, killing almost 500 people in one of the bloodiest days of fighting in nearly two decades and fuelling concerns of all-out conflict, per Bloomberg.
The Lebanese health ministry said that Israel unleashed its most widespread airstrikes against Hezbollah, killing at least 492 people. It marks the deadliest day of violence since the 1975-1990 civil war.
Market reaction
At the time of press, the Gold price was down 0.09% on the day at $2,626.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates just below YTD peak, looks to RBA for fresh impetus
AUD/USD enters a bullish consolidation phase as traders opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of the RBA decision. In the meantime, expectations that the RBA will stick to its hawkish stance, along with a generally positive risk tone, continue to benefit the risk-sensitive Aussie.
EUR/USD eases back after misfire in EU PMI figures
EUR/USD trimmed recent bullish momentum, declining by one-half of one percent on Monday. Fiber declined in one of its worst trading days in the second half of the year after pan-EU Purchasing Managers Index figures broadly missed expectations, while the US PMI data print faired only slightly better.
Gold record highs keep coming
Gold is continuing its uptrend as markets continue to price in more interest rate cuts from the Fed. Such cuts would make Gold, a non-yielding asset, more attractive. Rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon push up haven demand for the precious metal.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Bitcoin holds above $62,000 despite mild decrease in ETF inflows
Bitcoin (BTC) halts the recent positive movement and stabilizes above its key psychological level of $62,000 on Monday after a nearly 7.5% rise last week. On-chain data hints at a neutral sentiment among BTC’s traders at a rally in Bitcoin's price as more traders bet on the asset's rise.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.