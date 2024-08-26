Israel carries out ‘pre-emptive’ strikes on Lebanon as Hezbollah launches drones and rockets

Hezbollah launched hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel early on Sunday, as Israel's military said it carried out a wave of pre-emptive strikes across southern Lebanon to thwart a large-scale rocket and drone attack by Hezbollah, per Reuters.
Israel's foreign minister said the country did not seek a full-scale war, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cautioned that "this is not the end of the story."
Meanwhile, Hamas rejected new Israeli conditions in Gaza ceasefire talks, casting doubt on the prospects for a breakthrough in US-backed attempts to end the 10-month-old conflict.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, the gold price (XAU/USD) is trading 0.11% higher on the day to trade at $2,515.
