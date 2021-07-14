Is this the right time to buy this tech stock (NVDA) with red hot seasonals? [Video]

With a potential Fed hike coming tech stocks could rise further as the Nasdaq has seen further gains recently.
Nvidia seasonals are extremely strong. Over the last 10 years, Nvidia has risen a total of 10 times in 10 years between July 14 and September 07 with an average return of +7.81%. The largest gain was in 2016 with a 16.85% gain.
Major Trade Risks: US equities are very highly valued right now and at some point, a correction is due, so investors need to be aware of a potential correction.
Nvidia Corporation is an American multinational technology company incorporated in Delaware and based in Santa Clara, California. It designs graphics processing units for the gaming and professional markets.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
