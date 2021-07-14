Is this the right time to buy this tech stock (NVDA) with red hot seasonals? [Video]

With a potential Fed hike coming tech stocks could rise further as the Nasdaq has seen further gains recently.

Nvidia seasonals are extremely strong. Over the last 10 years, Nvidia has risen a total of 10 times in 10 years between July 14 and September 07 with an average return of +7.81%. The largest gain was in 2016 with a 16.85% gain.

Major Trade Risks: US equities are very highly valued right now and at some point, a correction is due, so investors need to be aware of a potential correction.

Nvidia Corporation is an American multinational technology company incorporated in Delaware and based in Santa Clara, California. It designs graphics processing units for the gaming and professional markets.

