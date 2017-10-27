Is GBP/USD trimming losses on the back of EUR/GBP sell-off?By Omkar Godbole
GBP/USD has retraced 50 percent from the daily low of 1.3070 reportedly due to expectations that the Bank of England (BOE) is set to raise rates by 25 basis points next week.
As of writing, the currency pair is trading around 1.3115; still down about 0.35 percent on the day.
Is the recovery from the session lows solely due to BOE rate hike expectations? It appears the Catalan-led sell-off in the EUR/GBP could have played a role in helping GBP/USD trim losses.
Cross driven recovery
EUR/GBP fell from the high of 0.89 to 0.8826 after Catalonia declared independence and in response Spanish PM Rajoy vowed to restore legality in Catalonia. The escalation of Catalan crisis forced investors to ditch EUR in favor of the GBP, which offers relative political stability.
The increase in demand for Sterling may have helped Cable recover part of its losses. The next promises to be an exciting one for Sterling traders as Bank of England (BOE) would take centerstage.
GBP/USD Technical Levels
A break above 1.3162 (daily high) would open doors for a possible cut through 1.3187 (50-DMA) and a rally to 1.3279 (previous day's high). On the other hand, a break below 1.3060 (100-DMA) could yield a sell-off to 1.3027 (Oct 6 low) and 1.30 (psychological level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.