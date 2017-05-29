Is AUD/JPY signalling risk-off ahead?By Omkar Godbole
AUD/JPY, which is widely considered as a risk barometer, fell to 82.23 in Asia; the lowest level since May 18.
A better-than-expected Australia building consent data failed to lift the pair.
Broad based Yen strength
The Japanese Yen is ruling the roost this Tuesday morning after Greece hinted at a default and Japan’s Yamaguchi squashed hopes of a major change in the BOJ monetary policy.
The major portion of the losses in the AUD/JPY was triggered by Yamaguchi’s comments. Consequently, the drop in the cross does not necessarily signal risk-off.
Nevertheless, caution is advised as the haven demand for the Yen may strengthen in Europe if the Greek bond yields spike.
AUD/JPY Technical Levels
The cross was last seen trading around 82.35 levels. A break below 81.82 (Apr 12 low) would expose support at 81.49 (Apr 19 low) and 81.00 (zero levels). On the other hand, resistance is seen at 82.84 (200-DMA), which, if breached, could yield a re-test of 83.48 (50-DMA) and 83.88 (May 25 high).
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Low
|1H
|Strongly Bearish
|Oversold
|High
|4H
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Low
|1D
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Expanding
|1W
|Bearish
|Neutral
|High