Iron ore prices to rebound to $115/ton in 3 months – Goldman Sachs

In contrast to the downward revision to 2019 iron-ore by JP Morgan, the analysts at Goldman Sachs boosts their iron-ore price outlook, in the latest client note.

Key Points:

Iron ore will rebound to $115/ton in 3 months.

Iron ore prices need to rise to balance market.

Market ‘remains tight’.

The Aussie dollar holds the higher ground near 0.6760 region after upbeat Australian NAB survey, as markets digest the contrasting views by the top US investment banks.