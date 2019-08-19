Irish PM Varadkar reiterated EU position that Withdrawal Agreement cannot be reopened

In a recently published statement, the Irish government said that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar spoke on the phone for almost an hour Monday, during which Varadkar reiterated that the EU's position was that the Withdrawal Agreement could not be reopened.

"PM Johnson indicated Brexit deal in current form will not get through the parliament and said that Irish backstop must be removed," the statement read. "Varadkar agreed their teams would maintain close contact over coming weeks, agreed to meet in Dublin in the early September."

The GBP/USD pair didn't react to this statement and was last seen trading at 1.2138, losing 0.09% on a daily basis.