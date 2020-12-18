Ireland’s Varadkar: Both sides will want to get a Brexit deal by Christmas

Irish Deputy Prime Minister (PM) Leo Varadkar said late Thursday, the UK and European Union (EU) want to reach a Brexit deal by Christmas.

Additional quotes

“Both sides are edging towards a Brexit trade deal.”

“Deal in sight on the level playing field.”

“When asked if the UK is grandstanding, says 'there is always a little bit of brinkmanship'.

Market reaction

GBP/USD extends its retreat towards 1.3500 as Brexit deal hopes dry down. The spot was last seen trading at 1.3520, down 0.45% on the day at fresh session lows.