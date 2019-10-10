Ireland’s Harris: Johnson-Varadkar talk is a chance to "check in"

Ahead of the meeting between the UK PM Johnson and Ireland’s PM Varadkar, the Irish Health Minister Simon Harris crossed the wires, noting the following.

Our Brexit position has never changed. Johnson-Varadkar talk is a chance to "check-in".

The Cable's upside is seen gaining traction amid resurgent US dollar selling across the board on trade optimism. The spot looks to regain 1.2250 levels, up +0.25% on the day.