Ireland's Donohoe: No-deal Brexit risk is growing

Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe crossed the wires in the last minutes noting that the risk of a no-deal Brexit was growing. "We have not yet decided whether to plan the October budget on the expectation of a hard Brexit," Donohoe added.

The GBP/USD pair, which rose to a daily high of 1.2308 earlier in the session after opposition party leaders in a joint statement voiced their commitment to block o no-deal Brexit, is now trading at 1.2270, adding 0.45% on a daily basis.