Ireland’s Coveney: The UK is making a no deal Brexit far more likely

Further comments are crossing the wires from Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, as he says that the UK is making a no deal Brexit far more likely.

Coveney added: We need to hold the UK to prior Brexit commitments.

Earlier today, he said that the UK Government’s position on Brexit is now less compromising.

The Cable remains on the back foot ahead of the 1.21 handle, as markets eagerly await the PM Johnson-Merkel meeting for the next direction.