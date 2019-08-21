Ireland’s Coveney: UK Govt position on Brexit is now less compromising

Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney is on the wires now, via Reuters, expressing his take on the current UK political/ Brexit scenario.

Coveney said that the UK Government’s position on Brexit is now less compromising.

Nothing further is reported from the Foreign Minister, as markets eagerly await the meeting between the UK PM Johnson and his German counterpart Merkel for fresh updates on the likely Brexit outcome.

At the time of writing, the GBP/USD pair is losing further ground, as the bears look to test the 1.2100 support.