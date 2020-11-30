Ireland’s Coveney: Brexit fallout likely if no agreement on fisheries

“If there is no agreement on fisheries, the whole (Brexit) thing could fall on the back of it,” Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney warned on Monday.

Additional quotes

“Fisheries is a more difficult issue than level playing field.”

“The UK attempting to separate fisheries from other issues.”

“We are not going to play that game.”

Earlier today, he said that he thinks a Brexit deal can be reached this week.

GBP/USD nears 1.3300

The pound is feeling the pull of the gravity on the downbeat Brexit comments, with GBP/USD trading flat at 1.3316, as of writing.

The spot erased all the gains and hit a daily low of 1.3306 some minutes ago.