Iran's senior security official: CIA agents were arrested after Tehran shared intel with allies

Citing Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Reuters reported that a senior Iranian security official claimed that Tehran has recently exposed a large U.S. cyber espionage network and dismantled it. The official further added that CIA agents were arrested after Tehran shared intel with allies.
Investors will be watching the CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's fear gauge, in the American session to see how these headlines impact the financial markets.
