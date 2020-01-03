Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Spokesman: ‘The joy of the Zionists and Americans will in no time turn into mourning’

Iran's Revolutionary Guards and anti-US forces across the Muslim world will avenge the assassination of Quds Force Commander Soleimani, Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) spokesman Ramezan Sharif told the Iranian state television on Friday.

Key Quotes:

"The Revolutionary Guards, the wise Iranian nation and the resistance front across the geographical expanse of the Muslim nation will avenge the blood of this martyr (Soleimani)."

"The joy of the Zionists and Americans will in no time turn into mourning."

Meanwhile, US embassy is said to have urged its citizens to leave Iraq immediately, AFP reports.

Markets remain unnerved as experts have warned against strong retaliation from Iran. Some of them opine that the situation has escalated to a point where no one can predict what happens next.

Oil prices trade 3% higher, with WTI around $ 63 level while Gold prices rally 1% to near $1540 region.