Iran’s Pres. Rouhani urges US to end 'maximum pressure' on Iran

Speaking to the Iranian state TV on Wednesday, the country’s President Rouhani urged the US to end its policy of “maximum pressure” on Tehran.

Key Quotes:

The United States should understand that militancy has no profit and must abandon its policy of maximum pressure on Iran.

Iran’s commitments to the nuclear deal is proportional to other parties and we will take further steps if necessary.

Oil prices are extending northwards amid a large US stockpiles draw, hopes of OPEC output cuts and US-Iran conflict. All eyes remain on Thursday’s OPEC JMMC meeting for fresh direction on the prices.