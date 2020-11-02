If Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wins the election and eases sanctions on Iran imposed by incumbent President Donald Trump, it would open the doors to more than 2 million barrels a day of Iranian crude export.

“Within a few months after a Biden election, we expect some Iranian oil will be coming to market,” Iman Nasseri, the London-based managing director for the Middle East at consulting firm FGE, told Bloomberg. “It’s going to be a real headache for OPEC.”

A barrel of the West Texas Intermediate crude is currently changing hands at $34.55. Prices hit a five month low of $33.64 early Monday.