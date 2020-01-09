Iranian official: US NTSB has accepted invitation to participate in Ukrainian jet investigation

As per Reuters news published during early Friday, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to join the investigation of the downing of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 by a missile fired from Iran.

Key quotes

Unclear what the NTSB can do in the investigation given US sanctions on Iran Boeing is supporting NTSB in the investigation.

FX implications

This will exert additional pressure on Iran and could push the nation towards holding its fire against the US. The same can provide extra burden on the safe-havens, like Japanese yen (JPY) and Gold, as well as crude prices. However, things can’t be sure unless any actual results while Iran’s refrain to respect the results could turn things worse and might negatively affect the market’s risk tone.