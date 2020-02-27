Iran confirms 22 new coronavirus deaths, 141 total cases

Iran state news agency, IRNA, reports 22 new coronavirus deaths while a total of 141 cases confirmed.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Health Ministry official said that the country now has 43 confirmed cases of coronavirus, adding that all the cases involved people who had been to Iran.

Iranian officials on Wednesday reported a total of 139 cases of coronavirus and 19 deaths, per Reuters.

Earlier today, Estonia and Denmark reported the first coronavirus case while Iraq reported its sixth case.

Risk-off eases ahead of EU open

Markets remain on the edge amid growing coronavirus pandemic fears across the globe and its eventual impact on the global economies.

At the time of writing, the US 10-year Treasury yields have bounced-off all-time lows, as the US equity futures trim losses. However, the greenback remains in lows across its main peers, in light of US President Trump’s response to the coronavirus spread in the US.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY is seen extending the bounce above 110.00 while the Aussie advances further beyond 0.6550.