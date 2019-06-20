Iran has reportedly shot down a US RQ-4 drone flying above Hormuzgan province.

So far, the news has not had any major impact on the markets. The USD/JPY pair continues to trade at session lows near 107.60 seen before press time.

Iran-US tensions have escalated recently with Trump ordering 1,000 more troops to the Middle East amid accusations that Iran ws behind the strikes on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf.