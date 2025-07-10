Global inventory systems are fragmenting, and this is a nascent megatheme, TDS' Senior Commodity Strategist Daniel Ghali notes.
National security drives raw material hoarding
"Sec232 tariffs are wreaking havoc on copper markets, with the CME-LME 'arb' trading below 30% despite reiteration of an imminent 50% sectoral tariff on imports. Considering that less than 3% of the metal in LME warehouses are eligible to be delivered into the CME, this price action more likely reflects expectations of a diversion in flows which favours replenishing LME inventories."
"We think structural frictions will inhibit such flows. Themes ranging from silver's illusion of liquidity, the ongoing platinumsqueeze, and the historic squeeze on LME copper all share a common thread. Global inventories will remain tight as metal will flow out more easily than in. Hear me out: the West's critical minerals strategy is national security strategy."
"The ongoing competition for critical resources is leading to a silent bull market in critical metals that will persist as a result of these frictions. Sec232 tariffs lead to stockpiling of critical raw materials. Platinum, palladium, nickel and cobalt are vulnerable to subsequent investigations, and for many of these metals, global pools of inventories have already been bled dry."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to new lows near 1.1650
The selling pressure on the EUR/USD now gathers extra steam and sends the pair to the 1.1650 zone, or two-week lows on Thursday. The surprisingly good weekly readings from the US employment market statistics, coupled with hawkish remarks from the Fed’s Musalem, boost the US Dollar and put the risk complex under further strain.
Gold trims gains, holds on above $3,300
Gold reduces its earlier advance and comes close to the $3,300 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. The benchmark US 10-year rates have steadied following a large decline the day before, posing problems for XAU/USD in its bid to climb higher.
GBP/USD deflates to two-week lows near 1.3530
GBP/USD is under further downside pressure, falling into the 1.3530 zone on the back of the stronger Greenback and the broad-based cautious stance in the market. Solid US data and supportive Fedspeak allows the US Dollar to pick up further pace, weighing down on the risk-associated universe.
Pi Network Price Forecast: Minor recovery in PI teases a potential trend reversal ahead
Pi Network (PI) edges higher at press time on Thursday as it trades in the green for the third consecutive day. The recovery could have been driven by the launch of the new Pi Node version, while the technical outlook shares the possibility of extended gains with a bullish pattern breakout.
New US tariffs target Asia, but some countries stand to gain
President Trump’s new tariffs are higher than expected for most Asian economies. Moreover, most countries will face additional tariff rates on transshipments. The new announcements are silent on Singapore, India and the Philippines, which might stand to benefit from tariff concessions if negotiations progress favourably.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.