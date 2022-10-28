- INTC stock advances more than 5% to $27.65 in Friday's premarket.
- Intel beat adjusted EPS by a long shot.
- Revenue came in just a smidge above consensus.
Intel (INTC) stock has leapt back up to $27.65 in Friday's premarket after trouncing the Street on third quarter earnings. Intel produced adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59, which was nearly twice the $0.33 expected. GAAP EPS of $0.25 also beat consensus by 12 cents. Revenue of $15.34 billion beat analysts' average forecast by a mere $30 million however.
Intel earnings news
Unlike Amazon (AMZN), where the market chose to focus on the most negative information on Thursday, Intel's guidance for Q4 revenue between $14 and $15 billion (about 30% lower than the same quarter one year ago) did not seem to bother the share price. In a sense the fact that INTC stock is down 50.6% year to date meant that the market had already priced in a poor outlook, so a sizeable earnings beat was all it took to push the share price higher.
Management said full-year revenue would hit $63 billion to $64 billion, much lower than earlier guidance for $65 billion to $68 billion. Intel's GAAP $0.25 was also severely lower than the $1.67 earned in Q3 2021, but the fact that the legacy chipmaker had not capitulated on the profits front wasn enough to excite shareholders.
“To position ourselves for this business cycle, we are aggressively addressing costs and driving efficiencies across the business to accelerate our IDM 2.0 flywheel for the digital future," said CEO Pat Gelsinger.
Intel's client computing segment saw revenue drop 17% from a year ago, and the data centre business fell 27% in YoY sales as well. Lack of demand for PCs has hurt the entire semiconductor market in 2022. This was quite apparent during Micron's (MU) earnings a month ago.
Intel's spin-off of Mobileye (MBLY) on Wednesday was quite the success. Despite listing the company for just $16.7 billion and selling about 5% of the company to the public, MBLY shares shot up 38% on its debut, meaning that Intel's equity advanced by about $5.2 billion a single trading session. MBLY shares, however, fell 5.4% on Thursday after their big debut.
Intel stock forecast
Intel stock's advancing share price puts it back up above the 20-day moving average. That alongside the fact that the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator continues to showcase an upward glide. Advancing past the zero threshold is now the goal for bulls. In the meantime, the 50-day moving average at $29 looms large. A close above that moving average would give bulls the confidence to shoot for the $35 resistance level last reached in late August.
However, any insightful chart watcher is going to point out that the most recent new low from October 11 through 13 found support around $24.69, which is lower than the $24.89 multi-year low stemming from August 24, 2015. The fact that INTC stock fell below this seven-year-old support level does not bode well for future price action. The truth is that despite talk of a Fed pivot, INTC may not have found its bottom. A cut to the 5%+ dividend would be all it takes to send INTC into bearish price discovery mode.
INTC daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
