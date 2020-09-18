INO Stock Price: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. crashes after sharp analyst downgrade

- NASDAQ:INO plummets over 15% during Thursday’s trading session.
- Shares corrected after surging over 80% last week after a presentation on its proposed COVID-19 vaccine.
- Roth Capital analyst gives severe downgrade to the stock.
NASDAQ:INO investors have been taken for quite the ride over the past two weeks with shares peaking at $18.50 while also bottoming out in the single digits. The catalyst for the recent spike was a presentation that the pharmaceutical company released for investors about the potential of its new coronavirus vaccine candidate INO-4800. While the promotional video seemed to strike the right note with investors, Wall Street analysts remained skeptical. Shares are still up over 650% over the past 52-weeks but investors have to wonder if the stock has gained as much as it will for the time being.
Roth Capital analyst Jonathan Aschoff did not mix his words when he gave a severe downgrade of $11 to Inovio’s price target and doubled down on his sell rating for the biotech firm. Aschoff affirms that INO-4800 has “virtually no chance” of winning the Operation Warp Speed race and had just as little optimism for Inovio’s HPV cancer treatment, VGX-3100, as well. After Aschoff’s downgrade, shares tumbled showing just how much power these analysts have over the price of company stocks.
INO stock news
Whether or not Aschoff’s claims are warranted it seems as though investors are buying into the analyst’s downgrade. The more damning thing about INO-4800 could be that the vaccine candidate is still in Phase 1 of its clinical trials whereas vaccine candidates from other companies like AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) are all in at least Phase 3 of their respective trials. This means that the timeline for an actual vaccine may still more than a year off as rival firms bring their vaccines to market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1850 as US consumer sentiment beats
EUR/USD is trading under1.1850, off the previous levels as US consumer sentiment beat estimates with 78.9 points. The Fed refrained from adding more stimulus, supporting the dollar earlier in the week. Investors are eyeing fiscal stimulus talks.
GBP/USD falls as the EU reportedly objects Johnson's bill
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs. According to reports, the EU remains opposed to UK PM Johnson's controversial bill, which violates the Brexit accord.
XAU/USD struggles to move back above 100-hour SMA
Gold regained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the previous day's losses to over one-week lows. The commodity held on to its intraday gains and traded above the $1950 level through the mid-European session.
Ethereum hits Bitcoin's bid to lead the market
Bitcoin risks dominance after the strong rise of Ethereum. Technical indicators show some significant discrepancies keeping the stress on the board. Sentiment levels are improving and bordering on optimism.
WTI: Clings to 50-DMA above $41, focus on Friday’s close
WTI (futures on Nymex) consolidates the three-winning streak above $41 mark on Friday, as the bulls await a fresh catalyst for the next push higher.