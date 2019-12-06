UOB Group’s Senior Economist Julia Goh and Economist Loke Siew Ting assessed the latest inflation figures in Philippines.
Key Quotes
“Headline inflation jumped to 1.3% y/y in Nov (from 0.8% y/y in Oct), suggesting that consumer price inflation may have bottomed out in Oct. The reading matched our estimate but came a tad higher than Bloomberg consensus (1.2%). It was mainly driven by upward adjustment in electricity rates and actual rental for housing, as well as higher prices of some staple food (i.e. meat, fish, fruits and vegetables), alcoholic beverages and tobacco amid dissipating base effects.”
“We maintain our full-year inflation forecasts at 2.5% for 2019 (BSP’s forecast: 2.4%) and 3.0% for 2020 (BSP’s forecast: 2.9%). Main drivers of a higher inflation rate next year include a planned hike in excise duties for tobacco and alcoholic beverages, potential adverse impact from the ongoing African Swine Flu (ASF) epidemic crisis, as well as the absence of favourable base effects.”
“Given that Nov’s inflation came in line with our estimate and hit the mid-point of Bangko ng Sentral Pilipinas’ (BSP) forecast range of 0.9%-1.7%, we believe the central bank will continue to stay put at its final Monetary Policy Committee meeting of the year on 12 Dec. That said, we expect BSP to resume its rate cuts next year as the moderate inflation outlook offers room for the central bank to ease further in order to sustain domestic growth momentum. We have pencilled in a cumulative 50bps cut in overnight reverse repurchase rate to 3.50% by mid-2020.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/UDS clings onto 1.11 after disappointing German data, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD is holding onto gains around 1.11 amid optimism around Sino-American trade talks. German industrial output has badly disappointed with -1.7% in October. US Non-Farm Payrolls are set to show an increase of 180,000 jobs.
GBP/USD holding onto gains ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, holding onto gains as PM Johnson's Conservatives enjoy a comfortable lead. The PM will debate opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn late in the day.
Forex Today: Happy Friday for trade talks, GBP/USD holding onto Boris boost, all eyes on the NFP
Trade: Global Times, a Chinese media outlet, has reported that Sino-American trade talks remain on track and the market mood is upbeat. President Donald Trump had previously echoed the same sentiment. The clock is ticking toward the December 15 deadline.
Gold: Below 200-bar SMA inside monthly rising trend-channel
Gold prices again step back from 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) while declining to $1,475.60 ahead of Friday’s European session. The yellow metal also follows a one-month-old rising channel formation.
USD/JPY: Under pressure, eyes 50-day MA support
USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.64, representing marginal losses on the day, having faced rejection at the downward sloping 5-day moving average resistance of 108.78. The anti-risk Yen is looking to gain ground despite the 0.10% gain in the S&P 500 index.