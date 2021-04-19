Infineon Technologies AG is a German semiconductor manufacturing corporation. It has been founded 1999 as a spin-off from Siemens AG and the headquarteres of the company are in Neubiberg, Germany. Today, Infineon belongs to the DAX index and one can trade it under the ticker $IFX at Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company is the world leader in automotive and power semiconductors. Worldwide, Infineon counts more than 45’000 employees.
Infineon Monthly Elliott wave analysis 04.16.2021
The monthly chart below shows the Infineon shares $IFX traded at Frankfurt Stock Exchange. From the all-time lows, the stock price has developed a cycle higher in wave ((I)) towards the 77.57 highs. There, in June 2000, it has printed the all-time highs. After the primary impulse higher, a correction lower in wave ((II)) has ended on March 2009 at 0.31.
From the March 2009 lows, a new cycle in wave ((III)) has started and develops a series of nests. First of all, a cycle higher as a blue wave (I) has ended in June 2018 at 25.76. Hereby, within the impulsive advance, all the subways I, III and V are impulsive waves, too. Wave III demonstrates a clear extension in price. From the June 2018 highs, a correction in wave (II) lower has unfolded as a double three pattern. It has printed the low in March 2020 at 10.13.
From the March 2020 lows, a new cycle in wave (III) of ((III)) has already started. As a matter of fact, the break of 25.76 has confirmed that. As of right now, the price is within red wave I of blue wave (III). Once finished, pullback in wave II should find support in 3, 7, 11 swings above 10.13 lows for another extension higher in wave III. Therefore, investors and traders can be looking to buy Infineon targeting the 77.97-125.94 area in a longer view.
Infineon daily Elliott wave analysis 04.16.2021
The Daily chart below shows the $IFX shares price action in more detail. From the March 2020 lows at 10.13, the stock price has advanced in black waves ((1)) – ((3)) of the red wave I. The correction lower in wave ((4)) has ended at 31.61. While above there, the Infineon stock is within black wave ((5)) of red wave I. Once the march 2020 cycle in wave I has finished, expect a pullback in wave II to find support in 3, 7 or 11 swings above 10.13 lows for an expected acceleration in wave III of (III).
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.20 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has jumped above 1.20, hitting the highest since March amid a risk-on mood and falling US yields. An uptick in EU vaccination rates is also boosting sentiment.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.39 as US yields drop
GBP/USD is on the rise as falling US yields drag the euro down. Britain's successful vaccination campaign and an optimistic market mood also support cable.
XAU/USD hits fresh two-month highs near $1790 as US dollar tumbles
Gold is breaking higher towards $1800, as USD sell-off resumes. The US Treasury yields remain depressed amid dovish Fed bets. XAU/USD’s technical indicators point to more upside.
Ripple recovery in full force as key indicator flashes buy signals
XRP price is poised for a significant rebound after the TD Sequential indicator presented two buy signals. The digital asset faces only one crucial resistance level on its way up. The number of large holders continues to steadily increase.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Banks beat the street, COIN booms as funds flow to ETFs
Equity markets continue to remain bolstered from all sides as the macro environment produces strong numbers, earnings continue to smash estimates and inflation concerns take a back seat. Earnings season switches from bank stocks to reopening plays.