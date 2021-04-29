Industrial Metals: Sugar high to come to an end later this year – CE

Iron ore prices are up by nearly a fifth year-to-date, while steel prices in the US and China are a quarter and two-fifths higher, respectively. Although strategists at Capital Economics anticipate a strong global economic recovery in 2021, their forecast of a slowdown in China’s economy means that industrial metals prices are set to end the year lower.
Ongoing slowdown in China and improving supply will mean that prices continue to slide in 2022-23
“Following a strong start to the year, we think that the tide will start to turn against iron ore and steel prices in the second half of 2021. First, we are sceptical that the recent strength in steel demand in both the US and China will be sustained for much longer; demand is likely to fall back as policy support in China is withdrawn and housing starts in the US moderate. At the same time, iron ore supply should continue to pick up, particularly in Brazil but also elsewhere, not least given that iron ore prices are now well above most producers’ marginal costs.”
“A rise in iron ore supply will significantly reduce the size of last year’s deficit and eventually flip the market into a surplus in 2022. As a result, we forecast that the price of iron ore will fall to $120 per tonne by the end of next year, from nearly $190 currently.”
“Lower iron ore prices and weaker demand will also weigh on the prices of steel in the US and China, both of which we expect to sink lower over the next couple of years.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.21 on USD bounce, German CPI, US GDP eyed
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.2100 following its run-up to a fresh high since late February. US dollar bounces off a two-month low after Biden sounds tough on China, Russia while urging Congress to pass the stimulus. Fed rejected tapering calls. German CPI, US Q1 GDP awaited.
GBP/USD drops from weekly highs near 1.3980 post-FOMC and Brexit final call
GBP/USD rose sharply after the FOMC decision, however, it lacked strength near 1.3980. The GBP took a breather after getting a final OK from the EU over Brexit. The US dollar attempts a comeback after President Biden’s address. US data in focus.
XAU/USD eyeing a firm break above $1800, US GDP in focus
Gold holds gains under $1800 amid dovish Fed, upbeat mood. XAU/USD remains set to test $1800 on the 1D chart. Focus shifts to key US economic data amid stimulus updates.
Cardano eyes 13% drop before heading to swing highs
Cardano price shows a slowdown around a crucial supply barrier that ranges from $1.33 to $1.26. A 13% retracement to $1.14 would allow the buyers to purchase ADA at a discount for the next leg up.
Federal Reserve stays silent on taper timing after status quo FOMC
The US economy is improving by leaps and bounds. Covid cases are in steep decline. Payrolls added almost one million jobs in March. Layoffs dropped 200,000 in the last two weeks.. Help wanted signs are sprouting like spring crocuses.