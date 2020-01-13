Indonesia to post smaller trade deficit in December - Reuters poll

Another survey of economists conducted by Reuters showed on Monday, Indonesia is likely to report a small trade deficit in December when compared to a huge deficit posted in November.

Key Findings:

“The median forecast from 12 economists in the poll was for a trade deficit of about $470 million in December, following a revised $1.39 billion deficit in November.

The poll forecast exports to have shrunk 3.03% on-year in the month, moderated from November’s 6.09% drop.

Meanwhile, December imports were seen falling 6.30% annually, slower than the 9.24% drop posted a month earlier.

In the first 11 months of 2019, Southeast Asia’s largest economy recorded a trade gap of $3.17 billion.”

The Indonesian Trade Balance report is due to be reported this Wednesday.