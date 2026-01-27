TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/USD climbs to three-year peak on rising Australian yields, weak USD

  • AUD/USD climbs to its highest level in almost three years.
  • Rising Australian Bond yields underpin the Australian Dollar.
  • A weaker USD amid political and monetary uncertainty supports the pair.
AUD/USD climbs to three-year peak on rising Australian yields, weak USD
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

AUD/USD trades around 0.6960 on Tuesday at the time of writing, up 0.60% on the day, after touching its highest level since February 2023. The pair remains supported by a combination of strong domestic fundamentals in Australia and persistent weakness in the US Dollar (USD).

The Australian Dollar (AUD) draws solid support from higher domestic Bond yields. Australia’s 3-year Bond yield rises to 4.27%, its highest level since November 2023, highlighting the market’s confidence in Australia’s credit profile and in the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) willingness to keep monetary policy restrictive if needed. Recent economic indicators, including resilient employment figures and firm Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data, reinforce expectations that the central bank may maintain a cautious, hawkish bias despite the broader disinflation trend.

Market participants are now looking ahead to upcoming Australian inflation data for further guidance on the RBA’s policy outlook. While inflation has eased significantly from its 2022 peak, it remains above the central bank’s 2%-3% target range, suggesting that policymakers may be reluctant to signal an early shift toward monetary easing.

On the other side of the pair, the US Dollar continues to lose ground as political and institutional uncertainty weighs on investor confidence. Concerns surrounding a potential partial US government shutdown, combined with renewed debate over the future leadership and independence of the Federal Reserve (Fed), keep the Greenback under sustained selling pressure.

Recent US labor market indicators also point to a gradual slowdown in hiring momentum, reinforcing expectations that the Fed could adopt a more accommodative tone later this year. This environment encourages investors to rotate out of the US Dollar and into other G10 currencies, including the Australian Dollar, which benefits from comparatively higher yields and more stable domestic fundamentals.

Overall, as long as Australian yields remain elevated and the US Dollar stays pressured by political and monetary uncertainty, AUD/USD is likely to remain supported and trade near its highest levels in almost three years.

Australian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.51%-0.66%-0.54%-0.54%-0.61%-0.42%-0.99%
EUR0.51%-0.14%0.00%-0.02%-0.11%0.10%-0.48%
GBP0.66%0.14%0.13%0.12%0.04%0.24%-0.33%
JPY0.54%0.00%-0.13%-0.00%-0.08%0.11%-0.44%
CAD0.54%0.02%-0.12%0.00%-0.07%0.12%-0.45%
AUD0.61%0.11%-0.04%0.08%0.07%0.19%-0.37%
NZD0.42%-0.10%-0.24%-0.11%-0.12%-0.19%-0.56%
CHF0.99%0.48%0.33%0.44%0.45%0.37%0.56%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1950

EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1950

EUR/USD comes under pressure near the 1.1950 zone following the closing bell on Wall Street on Wednesday. The Greenback’s rebound prompted spot to face some correction while investors continue to assess the latest FOMC event. On Thursday, the focus of attention will be on the weekly US labour market data and Factory Orders.

GBP/USD  holds just above 1.3750 in the Fed’s aftermath

GBP/USD  holds just above 1.3750 in the Fed’s aftermath

The GBP/USD pair retreated from its Tuesday’s multi-month peak, but retains its bullish bias as the Federal Reserve does little to help the Greenback. Market players shift the focus to President Trump-related headlines

Gold retreats from record highs, holds strong with Fed

Gold retreats from record highs, holds strong with Fed

The bright metal holds near a newly achieved record high of 5,311 following the Fed’s monetary policy announcement. The XAU/USD pair consolidates just below the $5,300 mark as Thursday looms.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 amid mixed onchain signals

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 amid mixed onchain signals

Ethereum (ETH) is struggling to hold $3,000 on Wednesday amid mixed signals across several onchain metrics.

Federal Reserve pauses, sees economy on firm footing

Federal Reserve pauses, sees economy on firm footing

At its January meeting, the Federal Reserve kept the Fed Funds Target Range (FFTR) unchanged at 3.50%–3.75%, a decision that was fully in line with market expectations.

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rallies above $240 as AI tokens rebound

Bittensor Price Forecast: TAO rallies above $240 as AI tokens rebound

Bittensor reclaims $240 immediate support, reflecting positive sentiment in the broader crypto market. The TAO derivatives market signals retail interest return as futures Open Interest climbs to $163 million.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers