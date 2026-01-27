AUD/USD trades around 0.6960 on Tuesday at the time of writing, up 0.60% on the day, after touching its highest level since February 2023. The pair remains supported by a combination of strong domestic fundamentals in Australia and persistent weakness in the US Dollar (USD).

The Australian Dollar (AUD) draws solid support from higher domestic Bond yields. Australia’s 3-year Bond yield rises to 4.27%, its highest level since November 2023, highlighting the market’s confidence in Australia’s credit profile and in the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) willingness to keep monetary policy restrictive if needed. Recent economic indicators, including resilient employment figures and firm Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data, reinforce expectations that the central bank may maintain a cautious, hawkish bias despite the broader disinflation trend.

Market participants are now looking ahead to upcoming Australian inflation data for further guidance on the RBA’s policy outlook. While inflation has eased significantly from its 2022 peak, it remains above the central bank’s 2%-3% target range, suggesting that policymakers may be reluctant to signal an early shift toward monetary easing.

On the other side of the pair, the US Dollar continues to lose ground as political and institutional uncertainty weighs on investor confidence. Concerns surrounding a potential partial US government shutdown, combined with renewed debate over the future leadership and independence of the Federal Reserve (Fed), keep the Greenback under sustained selling pressure.

Recent US labor market indicators also point to a gradual slowdown in hiring momentum, reinforcing expectations that the Fed could adopt a more accommodative tone later this year. This environment encourages investors to rotate out of the US Dollar and into other G10 currencies, including the Australian Dollar, which benefits from comparatively higher yields and more stable domestic fundamentals.

Overall, as long as Australian yields remain elevated and the US Dollar stays pressured by political and monetary uncertainty, AUD/USD is likely to remain supported and trade near its highest levels in almost three years.