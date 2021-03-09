Indonesia: FX Reserves climbed to record high in February – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Enrico Tanuwidjaja and Haris Handy review the recently published FX Reserves figures in Indonesia.
Key Quotes
“Indonesia’s foreign exchange reserves increased by USD0.8bn to a new record high of USD138.8bn in February 2021, surpassing the previous record of USD138.0bn in the previous month. The latest reserve level was equivalent to 10.5 months of import financing or 10.0 months of imports and servicing government’s external debt. This is well above the international adequacy standard of around 3 months of imports. Bank Indonesia views that the official reserve assets position was able to support the external sector resilience and maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability.”
“The increase of reserve assets in February 2021 was mainly attributable to the government’s foreign loan withdrawal and tax receipts which more than offset the capital outflow during the month. Going forward, we might see a moderate build-up in FX reserves especially later on in the 2H21 underpinned by capital inflows, more proceeds from exports, as well as other FX earnings, as the global economy recover with the vaccine as a game changer. Nevertheless, downside risks remain on the back of the ongoing uncertainty from COVID-19 development, US Treasury yield and inflation expectation, which may result in capital outflows and slower FX earnings.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.19 as US yields retreat
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, up from the 2021 lows of 1.1836 as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.
XAU/USD clings to strong recovery gains above $1700 mark
Gold witnessed a short-covering bounce and recovered the overnight losses to multi-month lows. A sharp pullback in the US bond yields undermined the US dollar and remained supportive of the move.
Cardano price looks primed to breakout to new all-time highs
Cardano advances unabated on its path towards decentralization. The so-called “Ethereum killer” will reach 100% decentralization by the end of March. ADA price is holding key support at $1.10 as volume remains light.
US Dollar Index comes under pressure and retest 92.00
The upside momentum in the greenback appears somewhat dented and drag the US Dollar Index (DXY) back to the 92.00 neighbourhood.