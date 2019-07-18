Mitul Kotecha, senior emerging markets strategist at TD Securities, notes that Bank Indonesia cut its 7-day repo by 25bp to 5.75% as expected and noted that they see more room for monetary policy adjustments.
Key Quotes
“This in our view portends to further rate cuts in line with our view that BI will cut by at least another 75bps by end Q1 20. BI's briefing was dovish, noting that they see inflation as being “low in 2019 and going forward”. BI forecasts CPI at below the mid point of its 2.5%-4.5% range.”
“BI sees GDP below the midpoint of its 5-5.4% forecast range, with Q2 GDP seen at the same pace as Q1 (5.07% y/y). We think risks are rising for GDP to come in closer to 5% this year, weighed down by weaker trade.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD meets fresh supply as Treasury yields recover
EUR/USD is seen falling back towards the 1.12 handle, as the US Treasury yields recover across the curve and lend some support to the dollar bulls ahead of the US data.
GBP/USD off highs, holds above 1.2450 on solid UK data
The GBP/USD pair reverses upbeat UK retail sales data led gains, but holds firmer above the 1.2450 level amid renewed Brexit optimism around the Irish border backstop and broad USD weakness.
USD/JPY weakens farther below 108.00 handle, drops to over 2-week lows
Sliding US bond yields weigh on the USD amid impending Fed rate cut later this July. US-China trade tensions underpin JPY’s safe-haven demand and add to the selling bias.
Gold: Dip-buying to limit any further declines
With technical indicators on hourly/daily charts still holding in the bullish territory, any subsequent slide towards the trading range resistance breakpoint – around the $1418 region, might still be seen as a buying opportunity.
Federal Reserve Beige Book: A rate cut is not about the US economy
The basic notes of the US economy, success on the consumer and labor sides coupled to an apprehensive business sector remained the status quo in the latest Federal Reserve report issued on Wednesday.