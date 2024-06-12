Gold prices remained broadly unchanged in India on Wednesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for Gold stood at 6,218.89 Indian Rupees (INR) per gram, broadly stable compared with the INR 6,224.64 it cost on Tuesday.
The price for Gold was broadly steady at INR 72,535.91 per tola from INR 72,602.97 per tola a day earlier.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price in INR
|1 Gram
|6,218.89
|10 Grams
|62,188.90
|Tola
|72,535.91
|Troy Ounce
|193,429.20
FXStreet calculates Gold prices in India by adapting international prices (USD/INR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.
Global Market Movers: Comex Gold price treads water amid Fed rate jitters, stronger USD
- Reduced bets for an imminent interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September, along with China's decision to pause buying, turn out to be key factors capping the upside for the Gold price.
- The current market pricing indicates that the Fed could cut rates by only 25 basis points this year, either at the November or December policy meeting, which continues to underpin the US Dollar.
- The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, stands tall near its highest level since May 9 and contributes to keeping a lid on the Dollar-denominated commodity.
- Traders, however, now seem reluctant and prefer to wait for more cues about the likely timing when the Fed will start cutting interest rates before placing fresh directional bets around the XAU/USD.
- Hence, the focus will remain glued to Wednesday's release of the latest US consumer inflation figures and the crucial FOMC monetary policy decision, due to be announced later during the US session.
- Stronger jobs and wage data released on Friday raised concerns that inflation may remain sticky amid a still resilient US economy, which, in turn, will reaffirm higher for longer interest rates narrative.
- The headline US Consumer Price Index is expected to ease to 0.1% in May from the 0.3% previous, and the yearly rate is seen unchanged at 3.4%, still well above the Fed's annualized target of 2%.
- Moreover, Core CPI is anticipated to hold steady at 0.3% during the reported month and edge lower to the 3.5% YoY rate from 3.6% in April, reaffirming stubbornly high inflationary pressure.
- Meanwhile, the US central bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged and release updated economic projections, including the so-called "dot plot", which will influence the precious metal.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays cautious below 1.0750 as US CPI and Fed loom
EUR/USD is trading sideways below 1.0750 in Wednesday's Asian session. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair ahead of the top-tier US CPI data and the Fed policy announcements, which could have a big impact on the US Dollar's performance.
GBP/USD hovers near 1.2750 after UK GDP
GBP/USD keeps its range near 1.2750 early Wednesday, paying little heed to the mixed UK GDP and Industrial Output data. Markets turn cautious ahead of the key US inflation data and the Fed policy announcements, leaving the pair on the edge.
Gold price fails to attract buyers as traders await US CPI and Fed decision
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to capitalize on its modest gains registered over the past two days and trades with a negative bias during the early European session on Wednesday.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin could see high volatility due to US CPI
Bitcoin price is hovering around the weekly support level of $67,147. Ethereum price finds support around a 50% retracement level at $3,424. Ripple price retests its previous support at $0.467.
US core CPI inflation rate expected to edge lower ahead of Fed verdict on rates
The US Consumer Price Index is forecast to rise 3.4% YoY in May, at the same pace as in April. Annual core CPI inflation is expected to inch lower from 3.6% in April to 3.5% in May. The inflation data could impact the US Dollar value and the September rate cut expectations.