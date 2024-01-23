Gold prices rose in India on Tuesday, according to data from India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Gold price stood at 62,324 Indian Rupees (INR) per 10 grams, up INR 181 compared with the INR 62,143 it cost on Monday.
As for futures contracts, Gold prices increased to INR 62,124 per 10 gms from INR 62,010 per 10 gms.
Prices for Silver futures contracts decreased to INR 71,090 per kg from INR 71,638 per kg.
|Major Indian city
|Gold Price
|Ahmedabad
|64,435
|Mumbai
|64,245
|New Delhi
|64,320
|Chennai
|64,430
|Kolkata
|64,445
Global Market Movers: Comex Gold price benefits from geopolitical tensions and a softer US Dollar
- The risk of a further escalation of conflicts in the Middle East, along with China's economic woes, assists the safe-haven Comex Gold price to regain some positive traction on Tuesday.
- The US and UK have conducted a fresh series of joint air strikes against the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, who have been targeting commercial vessels passing through the Red Sea.
- Pakistan and Iran have decided to resolve their issues with diplomacy, while the Israel-Hamas conflict is threatening to erupt into a large-scale war and impact the global economy.
- Investors continue to scale back their expectations for a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve in the wake of signs that the economy is still in good shape.
- The current market pricing indicates a 40% chance of a March rate cut, down from as much as 80% a week ago, and five 25 bps rate reductions for 2024 as compared to six two weeks ago.
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond holds just below the highest level since December touched last week and should acts as a tailwind for the US Dollar, capping the XAU/USD.
- The Bank of Japan, as was widely expected, decided to maintain the status quo and leave its ultra-loose monetary policy settings unchanged at the end of the January meeting this Tuesday.
- Traders now look to the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting, which, along with the global PMIs, the Advance US Q4 GDP and the US Core PCE Price Index, for a fresh directional impetus.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0900 following earlier rebound
EUR/USD lost its traction and declined below 1.0900 after rising above this level early Tuesday. Although the US Dollar struggles to gather strength, the cautious market stance doesn't allow the pair to gather bullish momentum ahead of Eurozone Consumer Confidence data.
USD/JPY stays below 148.00 following BoJ's inaction
USD/JPY came under bearish pressure and declined to the 147.50 area in the European session on Tuesday. After the Bank of Japan left the policy settings unchanged as expected, Governor Ueda said that they will assess whether negative rates should be kept once the price goal is in sight.
Gold clings to modest gains near $2,030
Gold trades in positive territory at around $2,030 on Tuesday, benefiting from the modest US Dollar weakness. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds comfortably above 4% and limits XAU/USD's upside ahead of the 2-year US Treasury note auction.
XRP price could gain nearly 12% as on-chain metrics signal recovery in Ripple
XRP price declined by 8% in the past week. The altcoin’s price has been in a downward trend since November 13, 2023. On-chain metrics signal a recovery in XRP price in the short term.
January’s ECB cheat sheet: Giving markets the cold shoulder
Trying to convince markets that pricing rate cuts is wrong requires offering guidance, something that the European Central Bank may have little interest in doing at this stage.