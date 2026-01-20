TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
Silver
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

India Gold price today: Gold rises, according to FXStreet data

India Gold price today: Gold rises, according to FXStreet data
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Gold prices rose in India on Tuesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.

The price for Gold stood at 13,747.04 Indian Rupees (INR) per gram, up compared with the INR 13,708.95 it cost on Monday.

The price for Gold increased to INR 160,342.80 per tola from INR 159,898.50 per tola a day earlier.

Unit measure

Gold Price in INR

1 Gram

13,747.04

10 Grams

137,470.40

Tola

160,342.80

Troy Ounce

427,577.40

FXStreet calculates Gold prices in India by adapting international prices (USD/INR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD tests nine-day EMA barrier near 1.1650

EUR/USD tests nine-day EMA barrier near 1.1650

EUR/USD moves little after registering modest gains in the previous session, trading around 1.1640 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The 14-day Relative Strength Index momentum indicator, at 44 (neutral-to-bearish), confirms fading momentum.

GBP/USD remains steady near 1.3450 ahead of UK labor data

GBP/USD remains steady near 1.3450 ahead of UK labor data

GBP/USD holds ground after registering modest gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3430 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair moves little as traders adopt caution ahead of labor market data from the United Kingdom due later in the day. Focus will shift toward the UK Consumer Price Index and Retail Sales figures for December later in the week.

Gold holds steady near record high as safe-haven demand counters USD uptick

Gold holds steady near record high as safe-haven demand counters USD uptick

Gold extends its sideways consolidative price move through the Asian session on Tuesday and remains close to the all-time peak touched the previous day amid mixed fundamental cues. The US Dollar attracts some buyers and recovers a part of the overnight pullback from its highest level since December 9 amid reduced bets for two more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Top Crypto Gainers: Midnight, Tezos, and Quant – Short-term recovery at risk

Top Crypto Gainers: Midnight, Tezos, and Quant – Short-term recovery at risk

Altcoins, including Midnight, Tezos, and Quant, outpace the broader cryptocurrency market in 24-hour gains at the time of writing on Tuesday. Monday’s rebounds in NIGHT, XTZ, and QNT face headwinds near crucial moving averages, capping the gains.

When tariffs turn territorial and fast money smell blood in the water

When tariffs turn territorial and fast money smell blood in the water

No trader had a US move on Greenland pencilled into their 2026 playbook. This was not a scenario lurking in the footnotes of anyone’s macro outlook. Yet here we are, with tariffs being waved like a naval blockade and diplomacy suddenly trading at a volatility premium.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme coins, such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, extend the decline from last week, with a roughly 3% drop on Monday. The meme coins trade below the crucial moving averages, aiming for the immediate support to potentially reset the momentum.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers