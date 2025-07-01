Gold prices rose in India on Tuesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.

The price for Gold stood at 9,145.52 Indian Rupees (INR) per gram, up compared with the INR 9,090.90 it cost on Monday.

The price for Gold increased to INR 106,672.90 per tola from INR 106,035.80 per tola a day earlier.

Unit measure Gold Price in INR 1 Gram 9,145.52 10 Grams 91,455.28 Tola 106,672.90 Troy Ounce 284,457.60

Daily digest market movers: Gold price climbs as US yields and US Dollar tumble

XAU/USD is boosted by the decline in US Treasury yields, with the 10-year US Treasury note yielding 4.242%, a three-basis-point decrease. US real yields, which are calculated by subtracting inflation expectations from the nominal yield, are also down three basis points to 1.952%.

Regarding trade, the US and China are resolving previous issues related to the rare earth minerals deal, and Canada has scrapped its digital services tax for US tech firms, contributing to an upbeat market sentiment that is putting a lid on Gold prices.

Expectations that the Federal Reserve will ease policy by over 60 basis points (bps) in 2025, most likely underpinning Gold prices, which thrive in periods of lower interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty.

Citi expects Gold prices to return to $2,500 - $2,700 by the second half of 2026.

The approval of Trump's “One Big Beautiful Bill” is likely to increase the fiscal deficit by a substantial $3.8 trillion, which could further weaken the Dollar and boost the appetite for the precious metal.

The ISM Manufacturing PMI for June is expected to improve from 48.5 to 48.8. Regarding employment data, the ADP Employment Change is projected to improve from 37K private jobs added to the workforce to 85K.

Analysts estimate that June’s Nonfarm Payrolls figures will likely show the labor market is indeed cooling down, projected at 110K down from May’s 139K.

Money markets suggest that traders are pricing in 63.5 basis points of easing toward the end of the year, according to Prime Market Terminal data.

FXStreet calculates Gold prices in India by adapting international prices (USD/INR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.

Gold FAQs Why do people invest in Gold? Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government. Who buys the most Gold? Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves. How is Gold correlated with other assets? Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal. What does the price of Gold depend on? The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

