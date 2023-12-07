Gold prices rose in India on Thursday, according to data from India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Gold price stood at 62,127 Indian Rupees (INR) per 10 grams, up INR 82 compared with the INR 62,045 it cost on Wednesday.
As for futures contracts, Gold prices increased to INR 62,577 per 10 gms from INR 62,440 per 10 gms.
Prices for Silver futures contracts decreased to INR 74,900 per kg from INR 74,831 per kg.
|Major Indian city
|Gold Price
|Ahmedabad
|64,280
|Mumbai
|64,040
|New Delhi
|64,205
|Chennai
|64,280
|Kolkata
|64,190
Global Market Movers: Comex Gold price cheers Fed rate cut bets and weaker US Dollar
- The weaker US employment data released this week reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates and continues to act as a tailwind for the Comex Gold price.
- The Labor Department's JOLTS report showed on Tuesday that job openings fell to more than a 2-1/2-year low in October, signaling that interest rates were dampening demand for workers.
- The ADP report also pointed to signs of a cooling jobs market and indicated that private payrolls rose by 103K in November, down from the previous month's downwardly revised reading of 106K.
- The current market pricing suggests a two-in-three chance of a rate cut by March, which has pushed down the US bond yields to a three-month low and further lend support to the XAU/USD.
- The mixed Trade Balance data from China showed that imports unexpectedly declined by 0.6% in November, fueling concerns about weak domestic demand amid looming recession risks.
- Israel launched the next phase of its ground offensive against the Palestinian group – Hamas – to the south of the Gaza Strip and intensified strikes around Gaza’s second-largest city, Khan Younis.
- The US Dollar retreats sharply from a two-week high touched on Wednesday and acts as a tailwind for the commodity, though bulls seem reluctant to place fresh bets ahead of US NFP on Friday.
- The crucial US monthly employment details will influence the Fed's near-term policy outlook, which, in turn, will drive the USD demand and provide a fresh impetus to the commodity.
- Traders now look to the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, expected to show that individuals filing unemployment insurance for the first time rose from 218K to 222K during the week of December 1.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
