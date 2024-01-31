Gold prices rose in India on Wednesday, according to data from India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Gold price stood at 62,518 Indian Rupees (INR) per 10 grams, up INR 4 compared with the INR 62,514 it cost on Tuesday.
As for futures contracts, Gold prices increased to INR 62,492 per 10 gms from INR 62,447 per 10 gms.
Prices for Silver futures contracts decreased to INR 72,270 per kg from INR 72,342 per kg.
|Major Indian city
|Gold Price
|Ahmedabad
|64,830
|Mumbai
|64,425
|New Delhi
|64,690
|Chennai
|64,780
|Kolkata
|64,890
Global Market Movers: Comex Gold price is pressured by renewed USD demand ahead of the Fed
- The US Dollar regains positive traction amid diminishing odds for a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve and drags the Comex Gold price away from a two-week high touched the previous day.
- The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that US job openings unexpectedly increased to 9.02 million in December.
- The Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index improved for the third consecutive month and jumped to its highest level since December 2021, to 114.8 in January from the 108.0 previous.
- Adding to this, the International Monetary Fund upgraded its forecast for the US economic growth to 2.1% for 2024, versus the 1.5% rise expected in October, and then ease to 1.7% in 2025.
- This suggested that the US economy is still in good shape for the Fed to start cutting interest rates in the first quarter, which, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the buck and weighs on the metal.
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond languishes near the 4.0% threshold, which, along with geopolitical risks and China's economic woes, lend support to the XAU/USD.
- China's National Bureau of Statistics reported that the official Manufacturing PMI improved slightly to 49.2 in January, though remained in contraction territory for the fourth straight month.
- This points to a weak domestic recovery and poor external demand, though, to a larger extent, was offset by a further rise in the Non-Manufacturing PMI to 50.7 in January from the 50.4 previous.
- Investors now look to the highly-anticipated FOMC policy decision for cues about the first interest rate cut, which, in turn, will provide a fresh directional impetus to the non-yielding yellow metal.
- Heading into the key central bank event risk, traders will confront the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment and Chicago PMI later during the North American session.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
