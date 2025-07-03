Gold prices fell in India on Thursday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.

The price for Gold stood at 9,219.75 Indian Rupees (INR) per gram, down compared with the INR 9,243.10 it cost on Wednesday.

The price for Gold decreased to INR 107,537.80 per tola from INR 107,811.00 per tola a day earlier.

Unit measure Gold Price in INR 1 Gram 9,219.75 10 Grams 92,197.86 Tola 107,537.80 Troy Ounce 286,759.60

2025 Gold Forecast Guide [PDF] Download your free copy of the 2025 Gold Forecast

Daily digest market movers: Gold price climbs as US yields and US Dollar advanced

Gold rally is set to remain, as data revealed by the World Gold Council said that central banks added 20 tonnes of the yellow metal in May, with Kazakhstan leading the way. The National Bank of Kazakhstan reported 7 tonnes, followed by the Central Bank of Turkey, which reported 6 tonnes, and the National Bank of Poland.

Bullion edges higher even as US Treasury yields rise. The 10-year US Treasury note is yielding 4.296%, a five-basis-point increase. US real yields, which are calculated by subtracting inflation expectations from the nominal yield, are also moving up close to six basis points to 2.006%.

The ADP Employment Change report for June showed that private companies decreased hiring by 33,000 in June, well below estimates of 95,000. The report showed that service providers reduced payrolls by 66,000 in June due to declines in professional and business services.

The approval of US President Donald Trump's “One Big Beautiful Bill” is in doubt as House Republican hardliners are eyeing modifications to the bill, which Trump wants signed by July 4.

Trump announced a trade deal with Vietnam, under which US products could be exported with 0% tariffs. In contrast, the US imposed a 20% tariff on Vietnam's goods and 40% duties on transshipment.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell revealed that policy is modestly restrictive and added that he can’t say if July is too early to cut rates, though he wouldn’t rule anything out. He said that if not for President Donald Trump’s tariffs, the US central bank probably would have cut rates further.

Money markets suggest that traders are pricing in 63.5 basis points of easing toward the end of the year, according to Prime Market Terminal data.

FXStreet calculates Gold prices in India by adapting international prices (USD/INR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.

Gold FAQs Why do people invest in Gold? Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government. Who buys the most Gold? Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves. How is Gold correlated with other assets? Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal. What does the price of Gold depend on? The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)