Head of Research at UOB Group Suan Teck Kin, CFA, assesses the latest RBI monetary policy decision.
Key Takeaways
“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted its benchmark repo rate by 50 bps to 5.40% from 4.90% in its Aug monetary policy meeting in a unanimous decision. The move was more aggressive than Bloomberg survey of a 25bps hike but matched our expectation. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation stays within the target going forward, while supporting growth.”
“The MPC noted that despite a challenging global environment, domestic economic activity is showing signs of broader recovery, while inflationary pressures appear to be in an inflection point with ‘incipient signs of a confluence of factors’ that could lead to further softening of domestic inflationary pressures. Inflation is expected to remain above the upper tolerance band of 6% in 2Q and 3Q. With the crude oil price assumed at an average of US$105/bbl and a normal monsoon, RBI kept its inflation rate projection at 6.7% in 2022-23 (which was last raised from previous forecast of 5.7% at the Jun MPC).”
“RBI remains sanguine on its growth outlook, with both consumer and business sentiment improving and the rebound in contact-intensive services is expected to sustain urban consumption. GDP growth forecast for 2022-23 is kept at 7.2% (after having downgraded it from 7.8% in Apr), with ‘risks broadly balanced’. RBI noted headwinds from global forces - protracted geopolitical tensions, rising global financial market volatility, tightening global financial conditions; and global recession risks.”
“With the policy priority on containing inflationary pressures from second-round effects of supply side shocks and anchoring long term inflation expectations, there is still room for the RBI in its rate hike trajectory. After kicking off with the surprise unscheduled 40bps move on 4 May and the 50bps hikes in Jun and Aug, we think that the RBI will add on another 50bps rate increases in the two remaining MPCs in 2022 to bring the repo rate to 5.90% by the end of the year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0200 despite upbeat mood
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a relatively tight range near 1.0200 in the American session on Monday. Although the sharp advance witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes points to a risk-positive market environment, the shared currency is struggling to find demand.
GBP/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.2100
GBP/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.2100 in the second half of the day on Monday. With the dollar struggling to preserve its strength in the risk-positive market atmosphere, the pair remains on track to post daily gains.
Gold climbs above $1,780 as US yields push lower
After having moved sideways near $1,770 during the Asian trading hours on Monday, gold regained its traction and climbed above $1,780. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is pushing lower following Friday's upsurge, allowing XAU/USD to stretch higher.
Bitcoin price ekes out a 15% move as whales return
Bitcoin price kicked off the new week on a positive note, climbing 4.50% to trade at $24,086 at the time of writing. The larger cryptocurrency market appears to have flipped green.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!