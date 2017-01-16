IMF leaves 2017 global growth outlook unchanged; foresee slightly faster growth in 2018

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), revealing an update to its economic forecasts, left global economic growth estimate for 2016 at 3.1%, in-line with the October 2016 forecast.

In some of the notable changes for 2017, the Washington-based fund upgraded its growth outlook for the US (2.3% vs. 2.2%), UK (1.5% vs. 1.1%) and Euro-zone (1.6% vs. 1.5%).

The global growth for 2017 was left unchanged at 3.4%, while for 2018, the agency foresees global growth picking up to 3.6%.