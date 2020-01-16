IEA: Oil demand growth estimates for 2020 unchanged at 1.2mln bpd

In its January month's oil market report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) offers the following projections while warning that the Mid East crisis is far from over.
Key Highlights:
Iraq oil supply potentially vulnerable amid rising political risks in the region.
US-Iran tensions and Iraqi protests had only minimal impact on oil operations.
But fragile situation may limit Iraq's plans to expand oil production capacity.
That may make it difficult for global industry to meet rising long-term demand.
IEA keeps oil demand growth estimate for 2020 at 1.2 mln bpd on subdued prices, higher GDP growth and trade war progress.
Global oil demand rose by 955,000 bpd year on year to 101.1 mln bpd in October.
OECD oil demand set to fall by 115,000 bpd in 2019 but grow by 275,000 bpd in 2020.
Global oil supply fell 780,000 bpd in Dec month on month due to Saudi cuts, seasonal decline of biofuels.
Q4 2019 global refining runs fell 230,000 bpd year on year, in 2020 refining intake will rise by 1.1 mln bpd.
OPEC crude production fell in December by 180,000 bpd month on month to 29.44 mln bpd.
Demand for OPEC crude set to fall to 28.5 mln bpd during H1 2020.
Non-OPEC supply growth set to expand from 2 mln bpd in 2019 to 2.1 mln bpd in 2020.
OECD oil stocks fell by 2.9 mln barrels in Nov to 2.912 bln barrels, 8.9 mln above 5-year average.
Even if OPEC adheres strictly to output pact, a strong build in global oil inventories likely in H1 2020.
Oil market has strong cushion against geopolitical tension with non-OPEC production rise, large OECD stocks
US-Iran de-escalation means major threat to oil supplies appears to have receded.
Amid a better market mood following the US-China trade deal, the rebound in the higher-yielding oil is seen picking up pace, as WTI rises nearly 1% to $58.35.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto gains after the trade deal, ahead of US retail sales
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, holding onto its gains. The Sino-American trade deal left many topics open and it is unclear if Phase Two talks will start soon. US retail sales are eyed.
GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.30 amid BOE, trade speculation
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30, stabilizing after disappointing UK data that led to speculation about a BOE rate cut. Doubts about the signed US-Sino trade deal persist.
Forex Today: Mixed feelings about the trade deal, US retail sales eyed, cryptos consolidate
The US and China signed Phase One of the trade deal after over three years of tensions. The accord focuses on Chinese purchases of US goods, which has specific targets. However, Beijing said that it would buy according to market principles.
Gold trades with modest losses, just above $1550 level
Gold traded with a mild negative bias on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous session's positive move, albeit has still managed to hold above $1550 level.
USD/JPY consolidates below 110.00 amid cautious optimism post-trade deal
USD/JPY is consolidating in a narrow range just below the 110 handle, as the Asian traders assess the implications of the US-China phase one trade deal while the yen finds support from upbeat Japanese macro data released earlier on Thursday.