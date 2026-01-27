IDR: Underperformance amid dovish stance – MUFG

The MUFG report highlights the expected underperformance of the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) due to a dovish central bank stance and concerns regarding policy independence following recent appointments. The report notes that capital inflows remain scarce, which is a key constraint for the IDR moving forward. The analysis suggests a challenging outlook for IDR in the current environment.

Challenges for Indonesian Rupiah

"Apart from the global drivers, we still see Asian high yielding currencies such as IDR and INR underperforming moving forward with their central banks remaining dovish and capital inflows still hard to come by."

"For IDR, increasing concerns around central bank policy independence with the appointment of Thomas Djiwandono – nephew of President Prabowo – likely to weigh on FX moving forward."

