IAEA says there is no increase in radiation levels observed at Iran's Natanz facility 

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday that there is no increase in radiation levels at the Natanz facility, which was targeted by Israel. The nuclear watchdog also said the Bushehr nuclear plant has not been targeted.

Earlier on Friday, Iran's atomic agency chief said Natanz nuclear facility was confirmed to have been hit many times and is reported to be "completely destroyed.” However, the IAEA stated that Iran has said that its Bushehr nuclear power plant was not targeted in the overnight attacks by Israel. The Bushehr power plant is Iran's first-ever commercial nuclear reactor.

“The IAEA … can confirm Natanz site among targets. The Agency is in contact with Iranian authorities regarding radiation levels. We are also in contact with our inspectors in the country,” said Director-General Rafael Grossi.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price is trading 6.83% higher on the day to trade at $72.20.





(This story was corrected on June 13 at 05:40 GMT to say that the sentence “Natanz nuclear facility was confirmed to have been hit many times and is reported to be completely destroyed" was said by Iran's atomic agency chief, not by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).