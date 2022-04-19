Hycroft Mining Stock News and Forecast: HYMC stock volatile as Twitter account predicts $20 share price

HYMC stock spiked on Wednesday as traders cite a $20 price target from Twitter account.

HYMC stock gives up gains on Thursday and Monday as it returns to $1.80 support.

HYMC is well followed by AMC apes after AMC investment.

Hycroft Mining (HYMC) stock spiked late last week as retail traders jumped on the potential price target of $20 placed on the stock by a Twitter trading account (not by a Wall Street analyst, it should be pointed out). This is a feature of retail stocks with Twitter accounts often getting more traction than Wall Street analysts. Traders began circulating a tweet by Trade Ideas LLC last week. The account suggested HYMC stock "could EASILY be at $20".

HYMC Stock News

$20 is a pretty big price target considering where the stock currently trades – at $1.82. HYMC stock has previously made its way toward the $20 mark, but that was back in August 2020. Since then HYMC has gone through several changes and as recently as November of last year was in real danger of going bankrupt as the company gave in to massive layoffs as it looked for capital to survive. That capital did eventually materialize this year in the shape of an investment from AMC.

The investment came a little out of left field for the cinema company but certainly generated notable copy for AMC CEO Adam Aron and his band of AMC apes. They reacted well to the left field diversification, and HYMC managed to raise $138.6 million in an equity raise. This came after AMC had stumped up to take a 22% stake in HYMC. AMC jumped as high as 70% in the week after the HYMC investment was announced. HYMC stock rallied up to $3.10 before the inevitable profit-taking set in with HYMC retreating all the way back to its current level of $1.80. The above mentioned tweet on April 13 saw it briefly get back above $2, but this proved short lived.

HYMC Stock Forecast

We can see why the zone around $2 has been holding as support. It is not only a round number, which the market is always drawn to (human nature), but also a key Fibonacci retracement level. HYMC stock now looks to be breaking out of this support zone, and that will bring a target of $1.40 into view. That is the 61.8% retracement of the recent spike move after AMC's investment.