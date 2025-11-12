HUF: The market absorbs a higher public finance deficit – ING

Tuesday's inflation in Hungary was slightly lower than expected, at 4.3% versus 4.5% expected, confirming the downside risk of a stronger HUF. Detailed figures show some stagnation, but it is still not a success story. Core inflation, on the other hand, jumped from 3.9% to 4.2%, above the central bank's tolerance band, which will have to wait longer before returning to rate cuts, ING's FX analyst Chris Turner notes.

Hungary inflation misses expectations, core CPI rises

"In the base case scenario, we expect rate cuts only in the second half of the year, but stronger FX and rate cuts by other central banks increase the risk of an earlier rate cut. The market accepted inflation with the expected dovish movement in rates, but this was quickly overshadowed by the government's announcement of an increase in the public finance deficit. This year's deficit was revised from 4.3% to 5.0% of GDP and for next year from 3.7% to 5.0% of GDP."

"The market reacted by steepening the curve, which increases the term premium at the long end of the curve and bonds in particular came under pressure. On the other hand, it seems that the market was expecting some such move and given the extent of the deficit revision for next year, the reaction does not seem so serious. However, we will see how the market absorbs the news today after the US market returns from the holidays and more steepening is likely."

"EUR/HUF bounced up from its current lows by 0.5% but the forint erased some of the losses yesterday. This confirms our view that, to a large extent, additional spending was expected by the market before the April elections. At the same time, it suggests that this will not change the current long market view. FX thus appears to be a safer place than fixed income in the current environment, and we will likely remain at current levels below 386 EUR/HUF."