Huawei founder: Will oppose Chinese retaliation against Apple - Bloomberg

In an interview with Bloomberg, Huawei Technologies' founder and Chief Executive Ren Zhengfei noted that he would oppose any retaliation by China against Apple Inc, the iPhone maker.

When asked about calls from some in China to retaliate against Apple, Ren said that he would “protest” against any such step if it were to be taken by Beijing.

Ren added, “that (Chinese retaliation against Apple) will not happen first of all and second of all, if that happens, I’ll be the first to protest,”

However, Ren conceded that export curbs from the administration of US President Donald Trump will cut into a two-year lead built by Huawei over its competitors, as cited by Reuters.