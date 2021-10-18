How will China GDP affect the price of AUD/USD?

The main event of the session is due at the top of the hour with the Chinese data dump that will include Gross Domestic Product readings for the third quarter. With the nation's property sector and energy crisis, the economy is under scrutiny for fears of global contagion. This makes the reading an important one for forex today, specifically, the Australian dollar which has enjoyed a surge in Aussie yields at the start of the week following the New Zealand Consumer Price Index upside surprise.
GDP is expected to only edge 0.4% higher, seeing the annual rate drop sharply from 7.9% in Q2 to around 5.0%. Analysts at Westpac explained that the underlying this result will be the proactive approach taken by authorities to stop delta’s spread within China, which hit consumption hard, and weaker momentum in construction and investment.
Meanwhile, in a note on Friday, analysts at TD Securities stressed that the ''supply constraints, extreme weather, regulatory measures, and environmental policies likely led to a further slowing in manufacturing activity in Sep.''
Also out today is September data for Retail Sales (f/c 3.5%yr), Industrial Production (f/c 3.8%yr) and fixed asset investment. ''Retail spending is likely to fare better given the rebound in the services PMI, as activity restrictions were lifted in many provinces and domestic tourism picked up. However, a high base last year will limit gains,'' analysts at TD Securities argued.
How might the data affect AUD/USD?
AUD is a trade-off between external factors for the near-term directly impacting the economic landscape for the now and medium-term and risk-sentiment on the flipside. Risk sentiment, when elevated, such as what we saw on Friday, owing to US Retail Sales and strong earnings results, is supportive of the Aussie.
With that being said, Australia stands to lose a great deal in the face of a Chinese economic collapse as its main source of export income. Data today will reflect the state of the Chinese economy vs projections that have been dialled back in recent weeks owing to the Evergrande Gray Rhino event that has sent shivers down the spine of the financial markets.
In technical analysis, we are seeing hidden bearish divergence again from a daily perspective as follows:
Should the Chinese data really disappoint, there is a probability that it will be the catalyst to send the Aussie lower on its way towards a test of the W-formation's neckline for the days ahead. There is a confluence of the W-formation, as a reversion pattern and bearish, the 61.8% golden ratio target that meets the 21-day moving average at the neckline near 0.73 the figure.
For the very near term, 0.7390 will be eyed on a poor outcome from an hourly basis:
If the data surprises on the upside, then the recent spike in Aussie yields should help to elevate the currency higher towards 0.7480 and the daily highs of August.
About GDP
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China studies the gross value of all goods and services produced by China. The indicator presents the pace at which the Chinese economy is growing or decreasing.
As the Chinese economy has an influence on the global economy, this economic event would have an impact on the Forex market. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the CNY, while a low reading is seen as negative (or Bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Buyers face challenge near 1.1600
EUR/USD remains muted in the early Asian session on Monday. The pair consolidates for the third-straight session. MACD trades in the oversold zone with the underlying bullish sentiment.
GBP/USD contains above 1.3750 amid USD weakness, Bailey’s comment
GBP/USD attempts to push higher on the first trading day of the week. US Dollar Index trades below 94.00 on improved risk sentiment. Hawkish BOE, Brexit headlines, and general risk-on mood influence the sterling’s prospects.
Gold bulls under pressure, but stagflation risks should underpin
EUR/USD edges lower in a quiet session on Monday. The pair confides in a narrow trade band with no meaningful traction. On the daily chart, the EUR/USD pair has started the October series on a lower note below 1.1600 while testing the yearly lows around 1.1524 on Tuesday.
Cardano increases partnerships worldwide; analysts predict ADA price will explode to $4
The development team behind Cardano is working on the next Daedalus update. Cardano ecosystem’s new partnerships are likely to boost the utility for ADA. Dogecoin millionaire reveals that he has invested in Cardano and expects big moves in the altcoin’s price.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Goldman fills its sack as buy the dip is back
Equities it would appear have returned to the tried and tested theme of 2021, that of buying the dip. This time the dip was just a little more difficult to spot but we got there in the end with a nice double bottom pattern in the S&P (SPY).