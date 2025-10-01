How stable is the relationship between US Treasury yields and the US Dollar? – Commerzbank

Many analysts have written about possible reasons for the divergence between the movement of 10-year US Treasury yields and the US dollar, with difficult US fiscal policy being a fairly straight-forward one. However, since this apparent decoupling began, markets have been wondering whether it was the unusual development, or whether the period before was the unusual one, when both variables moved in unison, Commerzbank's FX analyst Michael Pfister notes.
Correlation between changes in UST yields and USD is weak
"Since Liberation Day, there has been a weak correlation between changes in UST yields and the US dollar. You can basically see this in the first left chart as well. Although a gap has opened up, the movements since the divergence seem to be moving in harmony again to some extent. Therefore, the relationship has not completely disappeared; it has just become significantly weaker. Between July 2023 and Liberation Day, the relationship was quite pronounced."
"At that time, it was reasonable to argue that a rise in UST yields was accompanied by a stronger dollar. However, such an analysis ignores the actual causal relationship, which requires much more advanced methods than simple scatter plots. The key point is that the situation was very different in the 2010s before the pandemic. Even with the best will in the world, it was impossible to discern any relationship at that time; as an econometrician would say: the R² is practically 0."
"In short, the relationship between rising UST yields and a stronger US dollar does not appear to be as strong as the data from the nearly two years between July 2023 and Liberation Day suggests. This does not necessarily mean that the relationship does not exist. After all, there are good reasons why it did not work out in the 2010s. At that time, the USD appreciated significantly because the Fed was expected to normalise its monetary policy as one of the few Western central banks. In addition, the 'low inflation' equilibrium probably distorted yields. Therefore, it may be necessary to divide the data into different phases more clearly."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.1750 after Eurozone inflation data
EUR/USD is holding moderate gains near 1.1750 in the European trading hours on Wednesday. The pair gains ground on sustained US Dollar weakness, induced by a US government shutdown. Preliminary Eurozone inflation data fails to inspire the Euro. US ADP jobs and ISM data are awaited for fresh directives.
Gold record-setting run remains uninterrupted; bulls eye $3,900 ahead of US data
Gold continues to scale new record highs through the first half of the European session and has now moved well within striking distance of the $3,900 mark amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Rising geopolitical tensions, along with the US government shutdown, weigh on investors' sentiment and underpin the safe-haven precious metal.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3450 on US shutdown concerns
GBP/USD extends its winning streak for the fourth successive session, trading above 1.3450 in early Europe on Wednesday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar faces challenges due to the US government shutting down its operations amid Congressional failure to advance the funding. BoE-speak and US data are next on tap.
ADP Employment Change is set to show that payroll growth remained weak in September
Heading into the first week of the month, the focus shifts to US employment figures, looking for further clues of the Fed interest rate path. On Wednesday, at 12:15 GMT, Automatic Data Processing Inc. is set to release the ADP Employment Change report for September.
Ukrainian debt sustainability challenges remain heightened as new IMF programme talks accelerate
As Russia’s war in Ukraine war drags on with no end in sight, the challenges for Ukraine’s debt sustainability and finances are mounting. Addressing them requires the use of frozen Russian reserves. Deeper debt restructuring should also be considered.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.