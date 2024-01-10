Houthi militants launch biggest attack to date on merchant vessels in Red Sea

Citing a senior US Defense Department official, CNBC News reported late Tuesday that Iran-backed Houthi militants launched the largest attack to date on commercial merchant vessels.
Additional details
Attacks have been reported in at least two locations: Southwest of Mokha, Yemen and Hodeidah, Yemen.
Approximately 50 merchant vessels were in the area at the time of the attack, according to American officials.
Crews reported attacks from rocket fire, as well as armed drones.
Market reaction
Risk sentiment remains sour in Asia early Wednesday, with the US S&P 500 futures down 0.06% on the day while the Asian equities mostly trade lower so far. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index holds steady at around 102.50, at the press time.
