The Majority Leader Hoyer says the House will vote on US President Donald Trump's impeachment on Wednesday for the deadly Capitol attack.

Already scheduled to leave office next week, Trump is on the verge of becoming the only president in history to be twice impeached.

Market implications

As lawmakers reconvened at the Capitol for the first time since the bloody siege, they were also bracing for more violence ahead of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, Jan. 20.

Markets will be nervous into and around the event.