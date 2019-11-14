The Hong Kong civil unrest and violence take an ugly turn for the fourth straight day on Thursday, after the police reported that a man dressed in black and aged in his 30s died.
Although it was unclear if his death was related to ongoing protests in the Chinese-ruled city.
On Wednesday, the violence in the Chinese-ruled city reached a “very dangerous and even deadly level” after anti-government protesters barged in at several university campuses across Hong Kong, with schools and transportation shut down.
“Demonstrators have been protesting since June about what they see as meddling by Beijing in the freedoms guaranteed under the “one country, two systems” formula put in place when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997. China denies interfering in Hong Kong’s affairs”, as cited by Reuters.
Despite the Hong Kong chaos and renewed US-China trade tensions, the market mood seems to be improving over the last, with S&P 500 futures having turned positive alongside the Japanese stocks. This has helped put a minor bid under USD/JPY that now flirts with session highs near 108.85 region.
